Court convicts actor, Baba Ijesha, for molesting 14-year-old minor

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, who is popularly known as Baba Ijesha, of s3xually molesting a 14-year-old minor.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgement on Thursday, July 14 convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, s3xual assault and attempted s3xual assault

Taiwo, however, discharged and acquitted him of count one and count six, which were: s3xual assault by penetration and attempted s3xual assault by penetration.

Baba Ijesha was accused of allegedly s3xually molesting an adopted daughter of one of his female colleagues, Damilola Adekoya, also known as Princess in April 2021.

