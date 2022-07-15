Court dismisses suit seeking nullification of PDP primaries in Akwa Ibom

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by some aggrieved members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom seeking the nullification of the state’s primaries held in May.

The aggrieved members in the suit also urged the court to nullify the outcome of the April 30 ward congress that produced the ad-hoc delegates who voted in the primaries.

The primary elections were conducted to elect the party’s candidates for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, senatorial and governorship elections in the state.

The plaintiffs – Friday Iwok and 30 others listed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP and the elected ad-hoc delegates who emerged from the ward congresses as respondents in the suit.

In his judgment, Justice Egwuatu held that the suit lacked merit.

He said the plaintiffs who did not participate in the ward congress lacked the locus standi to file the suit.

According to him, for a party to have a locus standi, he must have participated in the election to which he is contesting the outcome.

He said: “The notice informed the public that all card-carrying members of the PDP are expected to take part in the elections, especially those aspiring to be elected as ad-hoc delegates. This notice did not exclude any member.”

The judge stressed that the plaintiffs did not show that the PDP used any criteria to either screen or disqualify any one.

“He who asserts must prove,” he added, quoting sections of the Evidence Act to back his decision.

