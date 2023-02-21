News
Court dismisses suit seeking sack of IGP Baba
The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking the removal of Usman Alkali Baba as the Inspector General of Police.
The suit tagged FHC/CS/31/2023 was instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari and four others by an Abuja-based activist, Micheal Idoko.
Idoko, through his Counsel, James Onoja (SAN), had filed the suit to challenge the legality of the continued stay of the IGP in the office having served out his tenure.
Read also:'IGP has four- year tenure, won't retire on March 1,' Minister clears air on Alkali Baba's future
Justice John Omotosho who delivered the judgement relied on section 7 (6) of the Police Act 2020 which put the tenure of office of any Inspector General of Police at four years.
The Judge held that the four-year tenure for the IGP was sacrosanct, saying the plaintiff lacked the jurisdiction to institute the case.
