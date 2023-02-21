Kogi REC denies attack on INEC office

Kogi Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hale Longpet, has dismissed reports of attack on INEC office in Okehi Local Government Area of the state as untrue.

Reports had earlier emerged that the Okehi Local Government Secretariat was bombed by unknown gunmen on Monday night.

SP Williams Ovye-Aya, Kogi Police Command Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said no casualities were recorded.

Ovye-Aya also warned citizens against disrupting the forthcoming elections in the state

“We are on top of the situation as we have deployed our officers from the Anti- Bomb Squad to check on the level of damage by the blast”, Ovye-Aya said.

“Already investigation into the incident is on going as fragments from the blast have been collected to ascertain its nature and take steps to forestall a reoccurrence, ” he added.

However, Longpet who spoke during a news conference ahead of 2023 general elections in Lokoja on Tuesday, said the INEC office in the state was not affected.

The REC said: “It’s not true that our office in Okehi LGA was blasted in the evening of Monday. We understood there was a blast at council’s Secretariat where we also have our office but the office was not affected in anyway.

“We want the world to know that none of INEC facilities in Kogi is under any form of attack as we are very ready for the 2023 general elections starting on Saturday.”

