Court quashes EFCC chairman’s conviction for contempt

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, has dismissed the contempt of court proceedings against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Justice Chizoba Oji on Tuesday committed the EFCC chief to prison for failing to comply with the court’s order on the return of a Range Rover Sport and N40 million seized from a retired Nigerian Air Force officer, AVM Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo, in 2018.

The judge, who ruled on a motion on notice filed by the EFCC, asking the court to quash the entire proceedings in the suit between the Federal Republic and Ojuawo, set aside the order committing Bawa to prison for contempt of court.

The judge said she found merit in the application filed by the commission.

She said: “I hereby set aside the entire contempt proceedings in Suit No. FCT/HC/CR/184/2016 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria v AVM Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo.

“That I further set aside the conviction of the applicant, the Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, for contempt unconditionally.”

