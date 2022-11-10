Obi’s investments in Anambra worth very little – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday, downplayed the investments credited to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the state.

Soludo, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said he was not aware of investments made by his predecessors.

Obi served as governor of the state from 2006 to 2014

The LP candidate had said in 2018 that he invested $20 million in International Breweries on behalf of the state.

READ ALSO: 2023: Soludo denies claims he ordered APGA members to work against Peter Obi

He revealed that the investment appreciated to $100 million the same year.

Soludo, however, said the investments in question are now worth next to nothing.

He said: “By the way the one (investment) that you’re talking about, I don’t know anything about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now