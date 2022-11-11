Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, November 11, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Diaspora Nigerians may vote, as Reps mull re-introduction of voting bill

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has pledged to reintroduce the Diaspora Voting Bill, to accommodate Nigerians living abroad.Read more

2. 2023 the perfect time to repay Tinubu for supporting Buhari – APC committee

The Director of Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), North-West, Alhaji Aminu Jaji, said on Thursday the region was indebted to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.Read more

3. PDP accuses APC of masterminding attack on Atiku convoy in Borno

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to stop violence on its party members by political thugs.Read more

4. INEC reacts to burning of Ogun, Osun offices, decries attacks, hate speech among politicians

In the wee hours of Thursday, unidentified hoodlums set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Iyana, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.Read more

5. Nigeria has no intention to ban Twitter, others, but…, Minister speaks following Elon Musk’s takeover

The Nigerian government is not contemplating a fresh ban on Twitter operations in the country following the recent takeover of the microblogging platform by erratic billionaire, Elon Musk.Read more

6. Investors make N253.4bn as Nigeria’s capital market closes high

Investors in the Nigerian capital market went home with N253.45 billion following the growth in equity capitalization by 1.07 percent on Thursday.Read more

7. NNPC boss, Kyari, calls for petrol price hike, says govt subsidising N290 per litre

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, is opposed to the current price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, at fuel stations.Read more

8. Woman jumps into Lagos lagoon

A young woman jumped into the lagoon on Thursday in Lagos.Read more

9. 11 burnt to death in Kogi auto crash

At least 11 people were burnt to death on Thursday in an auto crash in the Ochadamu area of Kogi State.Read more

10. 17-yr-old Cameroonian-born Moukoko makes Germany World Cup squad

In what came as a surprise to the football world, a 17-year-old Cameroon-born forward, Youssoufa Moukoko, has been called up by Germany ahead of the FIFA World Cup.Read more

