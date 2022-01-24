Court remands killer of five-yr-old Hanifa in custody alongside two accomplices

Alleged killer of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, Abdulmalik Tanko, has been remanded in prison by Kano State Magistrate Court 12 sitting at Gidan Murtala.

Abdulmalik, who appeared in court on Monday, was remanded alongside two other accomplices simply identified as Hashim Issyaku and Fatima.

The trio is facing a murder case of killing the young Hanifa after an initial kidnap in December.

Hanifa Abubakar was kidnapped on December 4, 2021, on her way back from school, and then killed by Tanko after initially demanding a N6m ransom from her parents.

READ ALSO: HANIFA: Kano govt revokes private schools’ licenses

Their case file indicated that they were charged for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, concealing and keeping in confinement a kidnapped person and culpable homicide.

Prosecution counsel, Musa Lawan pleaded with the court to grant them seven days for the counsels to prepare the charges and for the accused to be remanded in prison.

The presiding Judge, Magistrate Muhammad Jibril ordered that the trio be remanded in prison custody.

The court adjourned the sitting to February 2, 2022.

