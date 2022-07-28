Hanifa: Court sentences school proprietor to death for murder of five-year-old

Justice Usman Na’abba of the Kano State High Court on Thursday sentenced the proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School, Abdulmalik Tanko, to death for the murder of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, in the state.

The state government arraigned Tanko and two other persons on a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abetment, kidnapping and concealing dead body in February.

The other defendants are – Hashimu Isyaku (37) and Fatima Musa (26).

The convict had on December 4, 2021, kidnapped and held the girl hostage in his house located at Tudun Murtala for several days and killed her with a poison.

He later connived with Isyaku and buried the girl in a shallow grave in the school premises at Kwanar Yan Ghana, Tudun Murtala, Kano.

In addition, the judge sentenced the proprietor to five years imprisonment on four of the charges.

He also sentenced Isyaku to death by hanging and four years imprisonment for conspiracy and concealment.

