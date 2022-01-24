Connect with us

HANIFA: Kano govt revokes private schools’ licenses

Published

42 mins ago

on

The Kano State government has revoked the licences of all private schools in the state.

The decision followed the killing of a five-year pupil of Noble Kids Academy in Kwanar Dakata, Nassarawa local government area of the state, Hanifa Abubakar, by the school proprietor, Tanko Abdulmalik.

Police had earlier this month arrested Abdulmalik for killing the girl after collecting a N6million ransom from her parents.

He killed the five-year-old with rat poison after discovering that she had recognised him and buried her remains in the college premises with the help of a friend who was also arrested by the police.

READ ALSO: Ex-gov, Shekarau, vows to get justice for murdered 5-yr-old Kano girl

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Saidu-Kiru, announced the government’s decision at a media briefing on Monday.

He said the government would undertake the recertification of all private schools in the state based on a list of parameters to be announced shortly by the ministry

Saidu-Kiru said: “All the certificates issued to private schools in Kano State are hereby revoked.

“A committee has been put in place to look into the registration of all private schools in the state.”

