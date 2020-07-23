Court sentences five internet fraudsters to jail

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, Enugu State has convicted and sentenced five internet fraudsters to jail.

The convicts, Benjamin Chukwuma Anyaegbusi alias (Wilma Clark); Obi Odinaka (Michael Groote); Shamgar Ifejindu (Karen Erika); Meze Michael (Lea Felicitas) and Franklin Ibeh (Amelia Shoes), were convicted by Justice I. Buba on Wednesday, July 22.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu zonal office arraigned the internet fraudsters in the court on one count charge each bordering on internet fraud.

The convicts, who were arrested in Awka, Anambra State, were arraigned on July 21. wherein they all pleaded guilty as charged by the EFCC.

Justice Buba after reviewing the charges against the convicts, found them guilty and handed two years imprisonment each to

them, or an option of fine of Five Hundred Thousand (N500, 000), each.

The court ordered that N17.9 million, found in Anyaegbusi’s bank account be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Court further ordered that Lexus ES 350, HP Laptop, iPhone 7 plus and Infinix Hot 6 mobile phone also recovered from him should also be forfeited to the Federal government.

Investigation by the commission revealed that all the internet fraudsters not only impersonated several foreign nationals but also operated illegal online businesses purportedly dealing in Crypto currencies and other sundry businesses and used the same to defraud unsuspecting victims.

