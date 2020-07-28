Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling minor in Ekiti

Justice Adekunle Adeleye of the Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, Monday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Ishau Gruma to life imprisonment for defiling a six-year-old girl.

The judge said the prosecution had substantially proven its case against the convict.

He said: “I find the accused guilty as charged and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

“The statement of the victim’s father, the medical report, the defendant’s confession and his request for forgiveness as well as his direct and cogent statement corroborate the fact that the prosecution had successfully proved the element of the offence of rape.”

READ ALSO: Teacher, stepfather land in Kirikiri for defiling minors

During the trial, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, said the convict committed the offence on July 20 last year at Erio Ekiti, Ekiti West local government area of the state.

The offence, according to him, was contrary to section 31(2) of the Child’s Right Law CAP, C7 laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2005.

Join the conversation

Opinions