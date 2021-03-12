Court sets aside service on former Minister, Fani-Kayode in case with ex-wife | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Court sets aside service on former Minister, Fani-Kayode in case with ex-wife
The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday, quashed the purported service of court processes served on former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode in the suit instituted against him by his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu.
The decision followed the doubt created in the mind of the court as to whether personal service was actually effected on the politician as required by law.
Besides, the trial court held that the affidavit of service deposed to by the court bailiff was very clear that he did not see the former Minister personally when he took the process to his Abuja residence.
Although Justice Slyvester Oriji held that there was proof before the court that the respondent was actually in receipt of the court summons, there is no evidence that he was personally served by the bailiff as required by the rules of court.
“The text message from the respondent to the applicant which read in part: “I received your summons, we shall meet in court” proves the fact that he has actually received service.”
He, however, stated that the police will investigate whether the acknowledgement containing the endorsement with the name of the respondent was actually forged or not.
“The issue of whether the respondent actually signed the document or any other person signed on his behalf is subject of investigation by police and the court cannot make any findings on it.
“I need to point out that the bailiff did not see the respondent personally as contained in his affidavit of service. Bailiff should have insisted to see him personally and if that was not possible, he court have return the process to the court.
“In the light of the doubt cast on personal service of the process on the respondent, it is proper to set it aside. The purported service is hereby set aside”, Justice Oriji ruled.
READ ALSO: Angry Fani-Kayode tears into journalist during press conference
The court, however, refused the prayer made by counsel to the respondent, Adeola Adedipe, for the striking out of the suit.
He ruled that the action cannot be invalidated by reason of non personal service on the respondent.
Meanwhile, the court has ordered that the originating motion including a fresh hearing date be served on the respondent and adjourned the matter to April 21, 2021.
In the substantive suit, the former beauty pageant, through her counsel, Enohor Moi- Wuyep, demanded for full custody of their two sons aged five and three.
Chikwendu had explained before the FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja, that Fani-Kayode, her ex-husband beat her up on several occasions even while she was pregnant.
Chikwendu had made the allegations in an affidavit she deposed to in support of an originating motion brought pursuant to Section 69 of the Child’s Rights Act, 2003.
She told the court that “From the early days of our relationship, the respondent (Fani-Kayode) has always maintained a lifestyle of utter disregard to my feelings. This was evident in the way and manner the respondent assaulted me while I was pregnant with our first son.
“The respondent (Fani-Kayode) kicked me several times on my stomach over a petty argument that ensued. It was my friend, Vanessa, who was around at the material time that intervened at the nick of time to save me.
“I had to leave the respondent’s (Fani-Kayode’s) house a few days after this incident. The respondent (Fani-Kayode) repeated the same act when I was pregnant with triplets. This time it was my mother and sister that intervened.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Dare tasks Pinnick to use FIFA Council position to better Nigerian football
Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has sent out a congratulatory message to Amaju Pinnick following his...
Pinnick becomes third Nigerian to win FIFA Council seat, returns as CAF vice-president
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has emerged as a member of the FIFA executive Council following...
S’African billionaire, Motsepe, takes over from Ahmad as CAF President
South African Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has emerged as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The...
Akwa Utd player, officials hospitalized after team bus involved in accident
A player and two officials of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have been hospitalized after their team...
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
Latest Tech News
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...