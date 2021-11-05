Court stops Nigerian govt from withdrawing $418m from states’ account

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has halted the Federal Government’s plans to deduct $418 million from the bank account of the 36 states of the Federation.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Friday issued a restraining order against the Federal Government following an ex parte application brought by the counsels to the 36 states, Jibril Otukepa and Ahmed Raji.

Okutepa who led the legal team of the states told the judge that the states would be completely crippled if the federal government should go ahead to deduct the huge amount from the bank accounts of their clients.

Details later…

