COVID-19: Biden says Trump's incompetence, lies has caused America grave losses | Ripples Nigeria

US Democratic rival Joe Biden has slammed his Republican counterpart, President Donald Trump, over his poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic with the death toll in America nearing 200,000 on Tuesday – accounting for more than one in five deaths globally.

Critics say the data shows the Trump administration’s failure to meet its sternest test ahead of the November 3 election.

“Due to Donald Trump‘s lies and incompetence in the past six months, [we] have seen one of the gravest losses of American life in history,” his Democratic rival Joe Biden charged on Monday.

“With this crisis, a real crisis, a crisis that required serious presidential leadership, he just wasn’t up to it. He froze. He failed to act. He panicked. And America has paid the worst price of any nation in the world.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has reported at least 199,818 deaths, while the number of cases has reached more than 6.8 million, also the highest in the world.

More than 70 percent of the fatalities in the US have been among people over the age of 65, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

