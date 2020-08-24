COVID-19: Kwara death toll rises to 25, as virus spreads to 11 LGAs

The Kwara State government has confirmed that the death toll arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 25 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This was confirmed in an update posted on Twitter by the Kwara Ministry of Health on Sunday which also revealed that the deadly virus has spread to 11 local government council areas in the state.

The COVID-19 update which put the total number of confirmed cases in the state at 936 also revealed that out of the confirmed cases of the virus recorded, 171 are active cases.

The update reads thus; “740 patients who recovered from the virus infection, have been discharged, while 175 tests are being awaited.

“Total tests done so far stands at 4564, with 3453 returned as negative.

“Ilorin South local government now has 414 infected patients, Ilorin West LG (364), Ilorin East LG (94), Offa LG (21), and Ifelodun LG (16).

“Others are Asa LG, (14) Edu (4), Oke-Ero (3), Moro LG (2), Irepodun LG (2), and Oyun LG (2), making a total of 936 confirmed cases in the state so far,” it concluded.

