COVID-19: Lagos govt extends ‘work at home’ directive to civil servants by two weeks

The Lagos State government on Saturday extended the “work at home” directive to the state’s civil servants by two weeks.

The state government had in December last year ordered the civil servants on Grade Level 14 and below to work from home till January 18 over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who announced the latest extension in a statement, said the workers are now expected to resume on February 1.

He, however, said workers on essential duty are not affected by the directive.

Okunola said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a further extension of the work-from-home order to all state public servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 18th January 2021, to Monday, 1st February 2021, to curtail the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: More COVID-19 cases in Lagos in dire need of oxygen – Sanwo-Olu

“He urged all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued observance of all COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, use of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water as well as the use of hand sanitisers.”

The HoS stressed that the weekly duty rosters in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would be maintained for effective service delivery in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed 1,867 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country, with Lagos accounting for 713 or 38.2 percent of the total confirmed cases.

The state remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with 39,292 confirmed cases and 266 fatalities.

Join the conversation

Opinions