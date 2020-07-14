COVID-19: Nigerian govt to ban entry to people from some countries

In a bid to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria, people from some countries will be not be allowed entry into the country, Minster of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has disclosed.

He made the disclosure, while speaking at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday.

Although he did not identify the countries, he mentioned that this was part of the reasons the federal government had not approved international flights.

“On the question about when we are beginning international travels, certainly you are very aware that so many countries had placed ban on countries that we cannot go even from Nigeria. Also Nigeria, of course, will place ban on other countries that cannot come in here, because everyone is trying to keep safe.

“These and many other reasons will make us to be cautious, to study some more and to liaise with all the stakeholders and decide when we will open for international flights”, Sirika said.

