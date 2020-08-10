COVID-19: Oyo discharges 21, confirms eight fresh cases

Governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde has said that 21 more patients had recovered from COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He meanwhile, announced that the state also recorded eight fresh cases of the dreaded disease.

According to the governor, the state has so far recorded a total of 2868 cases of the virus while 1441 of that number had been discharged.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde, Monday morning on the update of coronavirus cases in Oyo as at August 9:

“Twenty-one confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1441.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eight suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Akinyele (2), Egbeda (2), Ibadan North (1), Lagelu (1), Ibadan South West (1) & Ibadan South East (1) LGAs. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2868.

“Please keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that we slow down the spread of coronavirus in our state. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places and maintain proper social distancing.”

