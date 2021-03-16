COVID-19: PTF assures Nigerians of vaccines' safety, as more countries halt exercise over reported side-effects | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
COVID-19: PTF assures Nigerians of vaccines’ safety, as more countries halt exercise over reported side-effects
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has stated that it realises the increasing concerns of Nigerians about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, noting that Nigeria has suffered a major setback in the campaign to make citizens and residents take the jabs.
This was contained in a statement issued by the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, who was represented by the National Incident Manager, Dr Muktar Muhammad, who made this known at the press conference of the task force on Monday, March 15.
Muhammad stated this as five more countries halted the administration of the vaccine because of the fear of the possible deadly side effects.
According to the task force, some prominent Nigerians had been using the cases of side effects, especially in Europe to discourage their followers from accepting the vaccine.
He said, “It is sad to note that some people of very high positions, particularly some political and religious leaders, have used this opportunity to provide misinformation to the public regarding the response and the efficacy of the vaccine.
“We urge them to please contact the relevant experts in the field before they make these pronouncements. Any pronouncement by a responsible political or religious leader to a gathering should be based on science and facts, and not just what they feel at that moment.”
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the FG said Nigeria would continue to administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite its suspension by eight European countries.
Last week Thursday, eight European countries – Denmark, Norway, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, and Luxembourg – suspended all or part of its roll-out as a precaution while they investigated concerns relating to blood clots and other side effects caused by the vaccine.
Read also: COVID-19: PTF names Kogi, Zamfara, others as ‘high risk’ states for Nigerians to visit
Muhammad continued, “We have suffered a major setback in the last few hours regarding the taunted safety and efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. We have seen in the news how some countries have deferred the usage of this vaccine or have suspended its use. The list of the European countries is growing.
“However, it is very reassuring to see that the regulatory agencies in those countries have continued to emphasise that the vaccine is safe and that the incidents of blood clotting reported in the patients are not higher than the risk of blood clotting in people who are not vaccinated. So, it is something really reassuring.
“It is also heart-warming to see that the WHO has again issued statements – over the last few days, the WHO has been bringing out statements regarding the safety and efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. It is therefore important that we take this information seriously and that we use it as a guide towards the implementation of our programmes.”
He added, “So, with this, I will say that the available information from the clinical trials has shown that the vaccine is generally safe and efficacious and that it has an efficacy of about 70 per cent. The side effects are usually mild, which include fever, cough and cold. Any symptoms that have persisted more than 24 hours should be reported through the right channel at the state level, through the PHCDA and the state case managers.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing...
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...