COVID-19: Senate moots 4-month ban for VIPs who violate airport protocols

A four-month ban targeted at VIPs known for violating government COVID-19 protocols at airports across the country is being mooted by the Nigerian Senate Committee on Aviation.

This was revealed in a letter by the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation; Senator Smart Adeyemi to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika dated July 15th 2020 and titled, “Commendation on the preventive and protective measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus at the airports.”

Adeyemi in the letter made available to newsmen on Friday berated the act of the VIPs and told the minister not to condole such misconduct.

The lawmaker in the letter said; “Honourable Minister, it has been brought to my attention that some highly placed individuals who ought to adhere completely to the guidelines put in place by your good office have been found wanting.

“It has been reported that these individuals have shown unwillingness to comply with set down rules and guidelines for the safety of all Nigerians. This must not be condoned under any circumstance.”

He stressed the need for VIPs to respect the guidelines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and not jeopardise the health and safety of others by virtue of the way they conduct themselves at the airports and also went on to propose a four-month ban and a blacklist for erring officials.

He said, “I therefore urge that any Nigerian who deliberately fail to adhere to all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into any Nigerian airport for at least four months.

“Furthermore, such individuals should be blacklisted at all airports and exposed on social media. This will serve as a deterrent to others,” Adeyemi added.

This came after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday insisted that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari flouted COVID-19 protocols at the Port Harcourt and Kano airports respectively.

FAAN also threatened to deny Very Important Personalities (VIPs) access to airport facilities in the country if they fail to obey the protocols put in place by the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that Fintiri and his entourage had been alleged by FAAN to have refused to have their temperature checked on Tuesday while Yari allegedly assaulted an environmental worker enforcing the Covid-19 protocol on Saturday.

The Adamawa State governor and Yari have however denied the allegations.

