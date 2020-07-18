APC scuffs at 35 parties who endorsed Obaseki, says they sold their integrity to highest bidder

No less than 35 political parties, both registered and those recently deregistered, have formed a coalition to ensure the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

But reacting to the move, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state alleged that the leaders of the parties betrayed the people of the state, as they were paid to declare for Obaseki, instead of forming a viable alternative for the people.

The parties under the aegis of Coalition of Political Parties (CPP) were led by the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Collins Dara Oreruan.

Oreruan, at a press conference in Benin City on Friday, boasted that the coalition was fully on ground, adding that the sole aim of the group remained to ensure that Obaseki was reelected.

“Instead of acting as individual entities, it will be more effective to support the governor as a block with our existing party structure across the state.

“We have advised our individual party governorship candidates to withdraw and join hands with Obaseki to build on the growth and developmental legacies and foundation he has laid in his first tenure.

“CPP shall synergise with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to mobilise the voters at grassroots on the reason why His Excellency should be returned as governor,” he said.

Further noting that the CPP grassroots campaign would be issue-based, he said, “Our support for Obaseki is total, progressive and focused on a better life for the people of Edo State.”

The secretary of CPP, Comrade Shadrack Udagbai, earlier told newsmen that SDP, AAC, DPP, KOWA and 31 others had concluded plans to form a merger with the PDP for Obaseki.

Meanwhile, the State Media Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo Governorship election has described the merger as an act of betrayal.

READ ALSO: EDO: Former gov’ship aspirant, Don-Pedro Obaseki, accuses Ize-Iyamu of plagiarism

In a statement by John Mayaki on Friday, the chairman of the Campaign Council, the APC said:

“A motley of some fringe political parties gathered at a Motel in Benin City this Friday where they stage a press conference announcing their endorsement of the outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“These parties, which ordinarily ought to present themselves to the people of Edo State as viable alternatives to build the necessary followership required for future relevance, have decided to instead cash in on the greed of their leaders and offer their platforms in exchange for an initial down payment of N5 million each, and an additional promise of N65 million to support a governor widely rejected in his state for his non-performance.

“With this act of betrayal and greed, it is safe to say that these parties have successfully and irrevocably done damage to their integrity and placed a final barrier to any potential for growth and relevance in Edo State.

“It is shameful, and unfortunate, how these persons negotiate with platforms that should contest with the major parties and force through policy changes if at all they cannot, by themselves, form the government in the interim.

“They make no attempt to increase their followership, present logical ideas to the people, or even make the most basic preparations for elections, whether statewide or grassroots.

“Rather, their entire existence is to negotiate and declare support for the highest bidder.

“Luckily for them, they have found a good client in the desperate and rejected Godwin Obaseki. As we have repeatedly said, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is not in the business of paying for support. This is why he has focused on selling his manifesto to the people through an issue-based campaign devoid of name-calling and propaganda. The support he enjoys now from the millions of people in the state, advocacy groups, political parties, and the many others that will endorse him in the immediate future is organic and based solely on their conviction.”

