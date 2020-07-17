EDO: Former gov’ship aspirant, Don-Pedro Obaseki, accuses Ize-Iyamu of plagiarism

A former governorship aspirant in Edo State, Dr. Don-Pedro Obaseki has accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of plagiarising his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda.

Obaseki, who is the Convener, Midwest Movement, in a statement on Thursday titled, ‘Pedro Obaseki insists Ize-Iyamu stole SIMPLE Agenda,’ vowed to retrieve the intellectual property.

According to him, he first publicly unveiled the SIMPLE agenda in August 2015 during a live programme on BENTV UK, where he presented his six-pronged campaign manifesto as an aspirant in the 2016 governorship election in Edo State.

He said: “My SIMPLE idea is an acronym for Security and Social Welfare; Infrastructural Development and Urban Renewal; Manpower Development and Training; Public-Private Partnership; Leadership by Example and Employment for Edo Youths. This is the same as what the pastor and his followers are parading online today.

“So, I state categorically that I would be commencing processes for retrieving my intellectual property, as it is obvious that the idea did not originate from those who are pushing on with it today.”

It would be recalled that Ize-Iyamu on Monday unveiled his six-point programme of action for the state tagged SIMPLE agenda.

