COVID-19 yet to reach peak in Nigeria —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, warned on Monday the COVID-19 pandemic had not reached its peak in the country.

Nigeria has 46,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Sunday night.

Mustapha, who stated this during the task force daily briefing in Abuja, added that all the 774 local government areas in the country were likely to be affected by the virus.

He urged the state governments, health authorities and other concerned organisations to ramp up the country’s testing capacity.

Mustapha said: “The COVID-19 numbers are surging, community spread has taken root and expanded beyond the urban areas. The watchword is vigilance and taking extra care.

“Nigeria, with 46,577 confirmed cases and 945 cumulative deaths, remains respectively the third and fourth highest in these parameters.

“As we emphasised at the last briefing, Nigeria is yet to reach the peak of the pandemic.

“Therefore, the low test/ case confirmation numbers coming out daily should not be misinterpreted to mean that we have overcome the pandemic.”

