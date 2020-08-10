No Nigerian killed in Lebanese blast —FG

The Federal Government said on Monday no Nigerian was killed in last week’s explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, which killed over 100 people and wounded several others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement titled: “FG commiserates with Lebanon over deadly explosion,” and signed by its spokesman, Ferdinard Nwonye, in Abuja, commiserated with the Lebanese government on the incident.

The federal government, according to the statement, was in solidarity with the Middle Eastern nation in the period of grief.

The federal government urged the international community to support the Lebanese government in the rebuilding process.

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to commiserate with the government and people of Lebanon over the August 4, 2020, deadly explosion that occurred in the main seaport in Beirut.

“The Government of Nigeria is in solidarity with the nation of Lebanon in this period of grief and calls for international support to facilitate the rebuilding process.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that reports from the Embassy of Nigeria in Beirut indicate that, so far, there is no reported case of Nigerian nationals among the dead but the host authorities are still assessing the impact of the damage caused by the massive explosion.”

