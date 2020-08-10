Five states account for 60% of COVID-19 cases —PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says five states account for 60 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

Lagos remained the epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with over 15,000 confirmed cases.

He added that 689 out of 774 local government areas in the country had reported a case while 85 LGAs still remain without a single case of the pandemic.

Mustapha said: “Nigeria, with 46,577 confirmed cases and 945 cumulative deaths, remains respectively the third and fourth highest in these parameters.

“As we emphasised at the last briefing, Nigeria is yet to reach the peak of the pandemic, therefore, the low test/case confirmation numbers coming out daily should not be misinterpreted to mean that we have overcome.

“We have over time ramped up testing but more needs to be done to raise the quantum of test per million.”

“As we progress in this new phase of the eased lockdown, continuous monitoring of global and national science and data remain the basis for strengthening our efforts to contain the virus.

“Key sectors that the PTF will be watching in addition to general level of compliance are the education and transportation sectors. Schools are gradually reopening, with the commencement of preparations for critical examinations.

“Guidelines have already been issued by the Federal Ministry of Education to stakeholders.

“For the transportation sector, the PTF will continue to follow developments in railway and air transportation respectively. Nigerians and sector stakeholders are admonished to ensure compliance with the various non-pharmaceutical measures already in place.

“The PTF and the Federal Ministry of Aviation are working rapidly toward reopening international flights.”

