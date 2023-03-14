CSOs demand EFCC chairman’s sack over corruption allegations

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday demanded the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over alleged corruption.

The Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, who spoke on behalf of the coalition at a joint press conference held in Lagos on Tuesday, accused Bawa of politicisation of the commission, disobedience of court orders and rights infringement.

He urged the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali to arrest and prosecute the EFCC chairman.

Adeniran said: “Rather than act honourably and step aside in view of his status as a convicted official, Mr. Bawa has continued to act as if Nigerian laws are made differently for different Nigerians.

“He has continued to approach the courts to secure convictions in alleged criminal matters even when he has remained defiant to the judgments of the same courts.

READ ALSO: EFCC appeals court’s ruling committing Bawa to prison

“To the best of our knowledge, the judgment committing the EFCC Chairman to Kuje prison for contempt has yet to be upturned by any higher court in the country.

“Our position, therefore, remains that the subsisting court orders must be obeyed before any further actions can be considered by Mr. Bawa.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson, said:

“Recall that at the last town hall meeting of this Coalition, we requested through a seven-day ultimatum, that the Inspector General of Police enforce the order of the court and ensure the arrest of Mr Bawa as ordered.

“Today, we are here to restate that the Inspector-General of Police is duty-bound as directed by the court to produce Mr Bawa in order to ensure that he serves his prison term.

“Mr. Bawa must step aside until he purges himself of contempt as ruled by the High Court.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now