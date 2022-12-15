Business
Customs makes N1.9bn from goods imported through Lagos Airport terminal in one month
The Nigeria Customs Service has revealed that it made over N1.95 billion in the month of November from goods imported through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).
This is an increase of N350.5 million compared to the revenue collected in October 2022.
The Customs Area Controller for MMIA, Comptroller Malami Gidado, disclosed this while speaking to journalists on Wednesday.
Furthermore, Gidado stated that the NCS only received N7.018 billion within 100 days, compared to N6.7 billion income collected during the same time in 2021
Gidado added that since he took over the border control agency at the airport a few months ago, there has been a consistent record of higher success.
The commander reiterated the mandate of the NCS, including the interception of contraband, and examination of travellers and their baggage, cargo and mail.
“Our job also include assessment and collection of customs duty and other statutory taxes on goods and services as well as protecting businesses against illegal trade malpractices with the application of extant laws such as Sections 150 and 161 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP C45 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004) for the smooth running of the command,” he said.
