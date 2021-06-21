Customs threatens to confiscate airplanes that fail verification tests

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it will detain any defaulting privately owned airplanes at the expiration deadline of July 7, as part of the ongoing verification.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah said this at a news conference to give an update on the verification in Abuja on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the NCS on May 31, announced its intention to carry out a holistic audit of the importation of private airplanes operating in the country.

Attah explained that, as an agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, NCS would not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private airplanes.

He said such action including the detention of the airplanes would be taken immediately after the expiration of the verification period on Tuesday, July 6.

The spokesperson disclosed that two weeks into the 30 days verification period, only six owners of private airplanes had responded to the invitation.

He added that this was what necessitated the update and reminder to those who had not responded, to do so in other to avoid possible detention of their airplanes.

“You will recall that the service on 31st May 2021 made public its intention to carry out a holistic audit of the importation of private aircraft operating in the Country.

“The Service believes that owners of private aircraft are highly placed individuals who would be willing to comply with extant laws of the land governing the importation of the aircraft they own, this includes payments of all appropriate duties and taxes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, private aircrafts owners or their representatives are to report to room 305, Tariff and Trade Departments, Nigeria Customs Service’ headquarters. Abuja” he explained.

He noted that the exercise which had commenced on June 7, would end on July 6, 2021, adding that it starts from 10.00 a.m to 5.00 pm daily.

He said owners or representatives of private airplanes should come with documents such as Aircraft Certificate of Registration, NCAA’S Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC) and NCAA’S Maintenance Compliance Certificate (MCC).

According to him, others are NCAA’S Permit for non- Commercial Flights (PNCF) and Temporary Import Permit (TIP) where applicable.

Attah stated that the ongoing verification was to ensure all privately owned airplanes in the country were properly imported and cleared with all appropriate taxes paid.

By Mayowa Oladeji

