CYBERCRIME: EFCC picks up 9 suspects in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal office have arrested nine suspected Internet fraudsters in the state.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Magodo Phase 1 Estate, Lagos, following intelligence reports received about their criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, laptop computers, telephones and several incriminating documents.

Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Tony Orilade said in a statement that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

