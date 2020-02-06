Latest Metro

CYBERCRIME: EFCC picks up 9 suspects in Lagos

February 6, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal office have arrested nine suspected Internet fraudsters in the state.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Magodo Phase 1 Estate, Lagos, following intelligence reports received about their criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, laptop computers, telephones and several incriminating documents.

Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Tony Orilade said in a statement that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

