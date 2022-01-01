Dan Orbih charges Nigerians to stay united, focused

The march towards national development can only be sustained if Nigerians stay united and refuse to be distracted by the myriad of challenges currently facing the country.

The charge was part of a New Year message issued by the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih.

He also urged citizens to stay focused on the opportunities that lay ahead, arguing that Nigeria, given its enormous resources, remains a potentially world leader and the brightest hope of the black race.

Chief Orbih’s charge was made Friday through a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Ripples Nigeria. It read in part:

“I join millions of countrymen to usher Nigeria into the new year, 2022. No doubt, the preceding year had seen our dear country muddle through a lot of challenges ranging from rising insecurity, ethnic clashes, farmer/herder conflicts, mass poverty and threats to its unity.

“It is obvious that most of our individual aspirations and, indeed, collective desires as a country were scarcely met, owning largely to gaps in quality leadership.

Read also: PDP chieftain, Dan Orbih demands investigation of attack on party supporters in Edo

“These distractions are not insurmountable. I have no doubt in my mind that the path to sustained development of Nigeria lies in strengthening its unity which fabrics have been torn apart by rudderless leadership.

“We must see the strength in our diversity. I urge Nigerians across every divide to see themselves as one and unite to build a prosperous nation founded on justice, equity and fairness.”

“God has blessed our country with enormous human and material resources. These endowments place Nigeria as a potentially world leader and the brightest hope of the black race. We must stay focused on the opportunities that lay ahead and prepare ourselves to ride on the hope of a brighter and prosperous new year,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now