Dangote Cement raises N116 billion to refinance debts

Dangote Cement has raised N116 billion from banks and high networth individuals to repay the cement business rising debt, as well as finance other company-related operation.

The firm, owned by Aliko Dangote, raised the capital from the bond market through Series 2 Bond issuance under the Company’s N300 billion MultiInstrument Issuance Programme.

Read also: MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Stanbic IBTC, and UAC Nigeria make stocks-to-watch list

According to a statement released on Wednesday, via the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the bond attracted funds from institutional investors, including pension funds, asset managers, banks, insurance companies and high networth individuals.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that part of the capital will be used to refinance short-term debt, fund expansion projects, and working capital requirements as well.

Dangote Cement’s total borrowings is placed at N564.94 billion as of December 2021, above the N483.11 billion loans it reported during the corresponding period. Most of the debt are from banks, bonds, commercial papers and more.

It was gathered that the Bond issuance “comprised three tranches: a 5-year Tranche A issuance priced at 11.85%, a 7-year Tranche B issuance priced at 12.35%, and a 10-year Tranche C issuance priced at 13.00%.” the statement reads.

The Bond issuance is the largest corporate bond issuance in the history of the Nigerian Capital Market.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now