Dangote Sugar, Tantalizer, others lift Nigeria’s capital market with N535.3bn gain

Dangote Sugar, Tantalizer and other stocks lifted the Nigerian capital market with N535.37 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the growth in the value of investments at the capital market from N36.42 trillion to N36.95 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 978.2 basis points to close at 67,527.19, up from 66,548.99 ASI posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 503.74 million shares valued at N6.91 billion in 7,606 deals on Friday.

This, however, fell short of the 620.98 million shares worth N7.18 billion traded by shareholders in 7,972 deals the previous day.

Tantalizer topped the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.30 kobo to N0.33 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar gained N5.50 kobo to close at N60.50 kobo, above its opening price of N55 per share.

Lasaco’s share price was up by N0.18 kobo to move from N1.80 kobo to N1.98 kobo per share.

Nascon posted a N5.05 gain to move from N50.55 kobo to N55.60 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s capital market in all-time high as investment value rises by N580bn

NAHCO’s value rose by N2.35 kobo to end trading at N25.95 kobo from N23.60 kobo per share.

Prestige topped the losers’ table after shedding 8.70 percent to drop from N0.46 kobo to N0.42 kobo per share.

Glaxosmithkline share price dropped by N0.90 kobo to end trading at N13 from N13.90 kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.20 kobo to end trading with N3.20 kobo from N13.90 kobo per share.

Champion Breweries lost N0.20 kobo to drop from N3.50 kobo to N3.30 kobo per share.

May & Baker’s share dropped from N5.10 kobo to N4.85 kobo per share after losing N0.25 kobo during trading.

Transcorp Plc topped the day’s trading with 83.31 million shares valued at N541.81 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 58.33 million shares worth N449.24 million.

Access Corporation sold 34.54 million shares worth N588.16 million.

Sterling Financial Holdings traded 31.43 million shares valued at N106.53 million, while Jaiz Bank sold 21.21 million shares valued at N32.32 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now