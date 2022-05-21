Death toll in Lagos collapsed building rises to two

The death toll in the collapsed three-storey building in Lagos Island has increased to two.

Emergency responders had earlier pulled out one body from the rubbles of the collapsed building which collapsed during a torrential downpour in Freeman Street, Lagos Island, earlier on Saturday.

The South-West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to journalists at the scene of the incident.

He said: “The total figure now is three rescued alive, while two dead persons were recovered.

“Rescue operation is ongoing.”

