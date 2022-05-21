Three people rescued from Lagos collapsed building

At least three persons have been rescued alive from a collapsed two-storey building in Freeman Street, Lagos Island on Saturday.

The building which is still under construction caved in during a heavy downpour on Saturday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had earlier confirmed earlier that one person was brought out dead from the rubbles.



READ ALSO:One dies in Lagos building collapse

NEMA’s South-West Zonal Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the latest development to journalists in Lagos.

Emergency responders from NEMA, Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and the State Fire Service had been deployed to the scene for rescue operations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now