 Despite ceasefire, Israel strikes Gaza again in response to arson balloons | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

International

Despite ceasefire, Israel strikes Gaza again in response to arson balloons

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Despite a ceasefire that came into effect in May ending the conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have fired air strikes at the Hamas controlled settlement.

The strikes which came in the early hours of Wednesday, are the first under the new Israeli coalition headed by former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, who ousted Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

The Israeli Army said it carried out the air strikes after Palestinian terror group, “Hamas sent incendiary balloons” into the south of the country, in the first major conflict between the two sides since an 11-day flare-up in May in which hundreds were killed.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF), in a statement, said that in response to the “arson balloons”, its “fighter jets struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organisation”.

READ ALSO: Israeli parliament ends Netanyahu’s 12-year rule, votes in new govt

It added that “facilities and meeting sites for terror operatives” in Khan Yunis were targeted.

But according to Palestinian sources, Israel’s air force targeted at least one site east of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, which is home to some two million people.

By Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....