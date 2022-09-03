Politics
Despite dwindling economy, Buhari increases DTA for ministers, Perm Secs, govt officials, civil servants
Despite complaints of a dwindling economy, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an upward review and increase of Duty Tour Allowances (DTAs) for Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, top government officials and civil servants from Grade Level (GL) one through to 17.
The approval of the DTA increment was conveyed in a circular to all ministries and parastatals on Friday by Head of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, which contained the presidential assent.
Read also:Shettima a courageous, visionary leader – Buhari
A breakdown of the DTA increment which took effect from September 1, is as follows:
GL 01-04 and its equivalent: N10,000 per diem;
GL 05-06 and its equivalent: N15,000;
GL 07-10 and its equivalent: N17,500.
GL 12-13 and its equivalent: N20,000;
GL 14-15 and its equivalent: N25,000;
GL 16-17 and its equivalent: N37,500.
Permanent Secretary and its equivalent: N70,000 per diem;
Minister/SGF/HCSF and equivalent: N80,000 per diem.
The DTA is money paid to graded staff and appointees in ministries and parastatal when they embark on an official trip.
