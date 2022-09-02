Shettima a courageous, visionary leader – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as a visionary leader with immeasurable contributions to the development of the country.

The president stated in a congratulatory message to the governor who turned 56 on Friday and signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He saluted Shettima for his visionary and participatory style of leadership.

Buhari praised the former Borno State governor for setting a standard of resilience that had turned the state into an example of social, economic and infrastructural development.

He also commended Shettima for his courage, foresight, sagacity and intellectualism.

The president noted that the APC vice-presidential candidate had provided strong leadership for his state by keeping citizens unified and focused on the larger picture of a victorious and enlightened community, with clear results in education, health and road constructions.

