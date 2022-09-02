Politics
Shettima a courageous, visionary leader – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday described the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as a visionary leader with immeasurable contributions to the development of the country.
The president stated in a congratulatory message to the governor who turned 56 on Friday and signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
He saluted Shettima for his visionary and participatory style of leadership.
Buhari praised the former Borno State governor for setting a standard of resilience that had turned the state into an example of social, economic and infrastructural development.
READ ALSO: ‘I will speak during handover to Tinubu,’ Buhari predicts APC’s 2023 victory at meeting with Shettima
He also commended Shettima for his courage, foresight, sagacity and intellectualism.
The president noted that the APC vice-presidential candidate had provided strong leadership for his state by keeping citizens unified and focused on the larger picture of a victorious and enlightened community, with clear results in education, health and road constructions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...