Despite injustice done to me, I stand with Tinubu, Amosun tells defecting loyalists

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has reiterated his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Amosun, was one of the presidential aspirants of the APC before he stepped down for the former Lagos State governor at the party’s primary election in Abuja.

His annointed successor in Ogun State, in the 2019 election, was believed to have been prevented from getting the APC ticket by some leaders of the party, including Tinubu. They favoured the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun.

In the last primary elections for governorship and legislative positions in the state, ahead of 2023, Amosun’s loyalists lost out again, as Abiodun maintained a tight grip on the party’s structure in Ogun.

It was gathered that some members of the Amosun political camp have left the party after falling out in the primaries, and due to the failure of the national leadership of the party to ensure a sharing formula proposed by the party’s reconciliation committee, last year.

However, Amosun, on Tuesday, told his loyalists that the “injustice” meted out to his camp, would not affect his support for Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke through a factional APC Chairman, Derin Adebiyi, who represented him at an extended leaders’ meeting held at the Ibara residence of the former governor, in Abeokuta.

Although, he said he would not stop any of his followers from achieving their political ambitions in any political party of choice, he pleaded that he (and his name) should be left out of the negotiations as he remains focused on ensuring Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.

Amosun also maintained that the President remains his friend, no matter what happens; promising to stay with him till the end of his administration on May 29, 2023.

He maintained that those defecting from the party were free to test their popularity elsewhere, saying, however, that they should not negotiate with his name.

While delivering Amosun’s message to the meeting, Adebiyi was quoted to have said, “He (Amosun) has sent us to you that he stands with Tinubu, he is loyal to APC. He stands with President Muhammadu Buhari and by the grace of God, on May 29, 2023, he will follow him to Daura and say Alhamdulilah.

“If there is any other step to be taken, it will be a collective decision.

“Now, he said we should tell all of you that whoever loves him and believes in him with all his explanations, such person should stay with him and that he is not angry with anybody.

“Whoever wants to contest in another platform is free to contest, but should not use the name of this group or that of SIA to negotiate. This is what Amosun is saying. This is what he has asked us to tell you.”

