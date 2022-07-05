APC accuses Bauchi govt of harassing opponents, condemns Assembly crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi on Tuesday condemned the leadership crisis in the State House of Assembly.

22 aggrieved members of the Assembly had on Friday passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the House and asked them to resign or face impeachment.

The development snowballed into a major crisis in the parliament with some hoodlums on Sunday night trying to set fire to the Assembly complex.

As if that was not enough, another group of hoodlums stormed a Guest House where the lawmakers were holding a meeting on Monday and injured at least six persons.

They also smashed cars and turned everything in the building upside down.

The APC Chairman in the state, Babayo Aliyu Misau, who addressed journalists at the party’s secretariat in Bauchi, accused the state government of intimidating political opponents.

He said: “It remains fresh in our memories, the recent utterances of the Bauchi State Governor in a public address after he lost the PDP Presidential Primaries in June, 2022 when he said in Hausa translated as follows:

“We are out for battle, we are not afraid of evil plan, we are not afraid of charms, we are not afraid of dastardliness, we are not afraid of deceit, I wish the election would be held tomorrow.

“We further recall that in the month of July 2021, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State had stated in a public address which was widely reported by the Press as follows:

“I know some leaders of the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state, I will talk when the time comes. But certainly, we are not afraid of them. You have seen what is manifesting in Bauchi recently, criminality everywhere, kidnapping and stealing, it is not just like that. We have security reports and we know those behind it.

“And because we are quiet, we are allowing everybody to go round in Bauchi, doesn’t mean that we cannot stop them. No matter how big a person is, we can stop him from coming to Bauchi… you will see a different Bala Mohammed from next month, because we have been keeping quiet for too long and people are taking us for granted.”

“The current unfolding events in Bauchi State would reveal that the Governor has begun to actualize his utterances.

“Following the passing of the Vote of No-confidence on the leadership of the Bauchi State House of Assembly by majority of the state legislators on 1 July, 2022, a group of armed youth in high number were sent to attack the legislators at the Bauchi State House of Assembly on 4th July, 2022. However, upon useful hints, the Honourable members of the state legislature decided to converge at the Legislative Guest House at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Street, GRA Bauchi, where they were finally attacked by the armed youth.”

By Yemi Kanji

