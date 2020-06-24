DEVELOPING STORY…. EDO GUBER: Ogbeide-Ihama may step down for Obaseki

There are strong feelers that one of the major contestants in the June 25 gubernatorial primary of the PDP in Edo State, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, may have agreed to step down for incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki who switched camp to the country’s main opposition party recently.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a high level consultative meeting brokered by prominent governors of the party in the South south region to resolve the imbroglio created by the entry of Obaseki into the party may have paid off.

Sources familiar with the development say that far reaching concessions have been made by both parties and that Ogbeide-Ihama has agreed to work with Obaseki to ensure the party wins the forth coming governorship election.

More to come…

