DHQ claims Boko Haram insurgents abandoned 72 family members during gunfire exchange

Members of Boko Haram terrorist group who were involved in exchange of gunfire during the heat of military offensives in Ngala town in the Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, abandoned no fewer than 72 family members after they were overpowered.

This was revealed by the Defence Headquarters in a statement issued at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, which noted that the family members of the fleeing terrorists comprising 33 women and 39 children were being profiled by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for further possible action.

According to Maj Gen John Enenche, the DMO coordinator, who spoke on behalf of the DHQ, the abandonment was an indication that more terrorists were willing to surrender to the military.

Enenche said; “One of such moves was the dropping off of 72 family members of the Boko Haram and ISWAP, comprising 33 women and 39 children, at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala LGA on May 10 at about 8.30pm.

“A total of these 72 persons were also rescued from the Boko Haram terrorists. All of them are in custody of troops for further action. In another operation at Mainok–Jakana in the Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, 61 Boko Haram criminals were neutralised in the theatre.”

The DMO coordinator also informed that an airstrike on their hideouts in Nahuta and Doumborou border communities between Katsina and Zamfara states by the Nigerian military through Operation Hadarin Daji killed no fewer than 27 bandits.

He said; “Overhead the target area, several of the bandits were seen along with a large number of rustled cattle. The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the area, neutralising some of the bandits while few escaped with injuries.

“Human intelligence sources later confirmed that no fewer than 27 bandits were neutralised as a result of the attack.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria encourage the public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country,” Enenche concluded.

