Diezani, a senior Yahoo Girl, no different from Hushpuppi —Buhari group

A pro-Buhari group, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke as a senior Yahoo Girl, a term used for internet fraudsters, and no different from ‘Hushpuppies’ of this world.

The BMO stated this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to the appearance of the Allison-Madueke at a virtual event of the Niger Delta, accusing the publisher of Ovation Magazine of packaging the appearance.

The BMO, in the statement signed by its Secretary Cassidy Madueke, said that the former minister’s appearance showed that Momodu was hired to spread falsehood about her health status in 2015.

The group said, “How is a woman that teamed up with the Ovation Publisher to put up a fraudulent act in 2015 different from Yahoo Boys? And considering that she is linked to multi-million dollar money laundering schemes locally and internationally, we dare say she is on a higher level than the average internet fraudster and could only be compared to the Hushpuppies of this world”.

BMO also stated, that, “Having carefully studied the footage of the former minister speaking at the event organised by the Ijaw National Development Group, we have come to the conclusion that what Mr Momodu did in that syndicated 2015 interview was a disservice to journalism.

Read also: How I took $70m to Abuja-based banker on Diezani’s instructions —Witness

“We found it hard to reconcile the picture he shared in November 2015 of a frail, balding Diezani looking almost twice her age, to the one Nigerians saw in the video shared by another infamous hack and blogger Jackson Ude.

“It is tragic that an individual who is always eager to paint himself as a social crusader in his weekly column in a national newspaper could make himself available for a gimmick designed to hoodwink Nigerians, at a time the former minister was being investigated for sundry financial crimes in Nigeria, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

“it was not a surprise therefore that not too long ago, Dele Momodu was the one that rose to deny claims that Mrs Alison-Madueke had secured the citizenship of a small Caribbean Islands nation in a bid to escape justice

“Back to her appearance at the virtual event, she did not sound or look like someone who was battling cancer or had at any time gone through what the Ovation Publisher claimed in his serialized write up four years ago.

“Or is it that she made such a remarkable recovery that not even Momodu knew about it”, the statement added.

The group also said that the appearance packaged as another publicity initiative has unfortunately backfired.

“Her appearance at that virtual event from the UK seems like an effort to reintegrate her into the region and present her as a voice for women in the Niger Delta from the diaspora.

“But just like the Dele Momodu Show, the latest gambit was doomed to fail after she called out internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo boys with so much audacity.

“Like many Nigerians, we won’t accept the message and overlook the messenger because we see her in the same mould as those fraudsters. This is more so that the former minister was presented as a role model that could be invited to admonish young people and aspiring female politician, even with so many corruption allegations hanging on her neck.”

The pro-Buhari group also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to do whatever it takes to ensure that the former minister is extradited to face a similar fate like the internet fraudsters.

Join the conversation

Opinions