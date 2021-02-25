 Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Tech

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

Published

33 mins ago

on

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.

1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations in Cameroon

 

Diool, a Cameroonian Fintech startup, has announced raising a US$3.5 million in funding to scale its operations.

The startup, which started out as a mobile recharge project in 2015, offers small merchants a way to sell prepaid recharges to their customers from a single app.

Industry insights revealed that the startup has since pivoted into financial services aggregation after realising payment interchanges and financial services access was the pain point of its target users.

Today, the platform makes it simpler for small merchants to accept payments from their customers and repay their suppliers, using many payment methods.

The new funding was led by Lundin family and saw the participation of existing investors as the startup took its total secured investment to US$4.6 million.

Tech Trivia

Which of these tech companies was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California?

A. Microsoft
B. Hewlett Packard
C. Samsung
D. Apple

Answer: See end of post.

2.   Angola’s Deya secures pre-seed funding round

 

Deya, an Angolan crowdfunding startup has secured its first round of pre-seed financing of more than US$50,000.

The new fund will help the startup develop its platform as it looks to start generating revenue.

According to review, the four-year-old Deya is the first crowdfunding platform in Angola, boosting access to finance for social impact causes.

Today, the startup has helped projects raise more than AOA15 million (US$22,000).

Speaking on the development, chief executive officer (CEO), Vanda de Oliveira, stated that the new founding would the company develop new products.

He said: “I am thrilled about the success of this financing round, as it lasted for almost a year until we closed negotiations with investors on this round.

READ ALSO: Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

“This pre-seed financing is important because it will allow us to develop new intellectual property for the platform and expand Deya’s products offer so that its users can get the most value possible, and thus enabling us greater exponential growth.”

3.  TymeBank raises R1.6-billion from global investors

 

South African digital bank, TymeBank, has raised an investment of R1.6-billion from global investors.

The funding, which is expected to be used for bolstering the digital bank’s growth, will enable the bank to expand its current offering of banking products and grow its lending portfolio.

According to reports, the round saw the participation of new investors including Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners (Apis), and JG Summit Holdings (JG Summit).

Dr Patrice Motsepe, Chairman of African Rainbow Capital, the majority owner of TymeBank, while expressing excitement over the new raiser, named Apis and Gokongwei family as new investors.

He said: “As the controlling shareholder in TymeBank, African Rainbow Capital is delighted to have our new co-investors onboard.

“Equally important, Apis and the Gokongwei family invest in TymeBank at a time when significant uncertainty reigns globally and in South Africa as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Tech Trivia Answer: Hewlett Packard

The company was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California by Bill Hewlett and David Packard, and initially produced a line of electronic test and measurement equipment. The HP Garage at 367 Addison Avenue is now designated an official California Historical Landmark and is marked with a plaque calling it the “Birthplace of ‘Silicon Valley’”.

The company got its first big contract in 1938, providing its test and measurement instruments for production of Walt Disney Pictures’ hugely successful animated film Fantasia. This success led Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard to formally establish their Hewlett-Packard Company on 1 January 1939. The company grew into a multinational corporation widely respected for its products, and its management style and culture known as the HP Way which was adopted by other businesses worldwide. HP was the world’s leading PC manufacturer from 2007 to Q2 2013.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports5 hours ago

Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom

The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Sports5 hours ago

Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
Latest16 hours ago

UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Latest20 hours ago

Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Sports23 hours ago

Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group

Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...

Latest Tech News

Tech33 mins ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech1 day ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech2 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech3 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech5 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech6 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.