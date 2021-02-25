Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.
1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations in Cameroon
Diool, a Cameroonian Fintech startup, has announced raising a US$3.5 million in funding to scale its operations.
The startup, which started out as a mobile recharge project in 2015, offers small merchants a way to sell prepaid recharges to their customers from a single app.
Industry insights revealed that the startup has since pivoted into financial services aggregation after realising payment interchanges and financial services access was the pain point of its target users.
Today, the platform makes it simpler for small merchants to accept payments from their customers and repay their suppliers, using many payment methods.
The new funding was led by Lundin family and saw the participation of existing investors as the startup took its total secured investment to US$4.6 million.
Tech Trivia
Which of these tech companies was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California?
A. Microsoft
B. Hewlett Packard
C. Samsung
D. Apple
Answer: See end of post.
2. Angola’s Deya secures pre-seed funding round
Deya, an Angolan crowdfunding startup has secured its first round of pre-seed financing of more than US$50,000.
The new fund will help the startup develop its platform as it looks to start generating revenue.
According to review, the four-year-old Deya is the first crowdfunding platform in Angola, boosting access to finance for social impact causes.
Today, the startup has helped projects raise more than AOA15 million (US$22,000).
Speaking on the development, chief executive officer (CEO), Vanda de Oliveira, stated that the new founding would the company develop new products.
He said: “I am thrilled about the success of this financing round, as it lasted for almost a year until we closed negotiations with investors on this round.
READ ALSO: Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
“This pre-seed financing is important because it will allow us to develop new intellectual property for the platform and expand Deya’s products offer so that its users can get the most value possible, and thus enabling us greater exponential growth.”
3. TymeBank raises R1.6-billion from global investors
South African digital bank, TymeBank, has raised an investment of R1.6-billion from global investors.
The funding, which is expected to be used for bolstering the digital bank’s growth, will enable the bank to expand its current offering of banking products and grow its lending portfolio.
According to reports, the round saw the participation of new investors including Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners (Apis), and JG Summit Holdings (JG Summit).
Dr Patrice Motsepe, Chairman of African Rainbow Capital, the majority owner of TymeBank, while expressing excitement over the new raiser, named Apis and Gokongwei family as new investors.
He said: “As the controlling shareholder in TymeBank, African Rainbow Capital is delighted to have our new co-investors onboard.
“Equally important, Apis and the Gokongwei family invest in TymeBank at a time when significant uncertainty reigns globally and in South Africa as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Tech Trivia Answer: Hewlett Packard
The company was founded in a one-car garage in Palo Alto, California by Bill Hewlett and David Packard, and initially produced a line of electronic test and measurement equipment. The HP Garage at 367 Addison Avenue is now designated an official California Historical Landmark and is marked with a plaque calling it the “Birthplace of ‘Silicon Valley’”.
The company got its first big contract in 1938, providing its test and measurement instruments for production of Walt Disney Pictures’ hugely successful animated film Fantasia. This success led Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard to formally establish their Hewlett-Packard Company on 1 January 1939. The company grew into a multinational corporation widely respected for its products, and its management style and culture known as the HP Way which was adopted by other businesses worldwide. HP was the world’s leading PC manufacturer from 2007 to Q2 2013.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom
The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil
Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger
Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Latest Tech News
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...