Dominican Republic Minister shot dead in office by childhood friend

The Dominican Republic’s Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Orlando Jorge Mera, has been shot dead inside his office by a man said to be his childhood and personal friend, police officials say.

The 55-year-old Mera was said to be holding a meeting at the time of the attack when he was shot and killed, with the police saying at least six shots were heard.

A presidential spokesman who identified the assailant as Miguel Cruz, described him as a childhood friend of the minister.

“He is now in custody. The motive for the shooting remains unclear,” the spokesman said.

Mera’s family who also released a statement shortly after the incident, said he was shot multiple times by a man he was friends with since childhood.

“Our family forgives the person who did this. One of Orlando’s greatest legacies was to not hold grudges,” the statement added.

Mera, who was the son of former President Salvador Jorge-Blanco and a founding member of the governing Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), had served in incumbent President Luis Abinader’s administration since it came into power in July 2020.

In a tweet, President Abinader expressed his sincere condolences to Mera’s family and said that he deeply regretted the death of his good friend.

Mera leaves behind a wife who is the Dominican ambassador to Brazil, and two sons, one of whom is also a PRM lawmaker.

