Sports
Flying Eagles beat Italy to reach World Cup knockouts
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria clinched a 2-0 victory over Italy in their second outing at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Wednesday night.
With the victory, the Eagles, led by coach Ladan Bosso are now into the round of 16, having garnered six points from their first two group matches.
Bosso’s team had opened the World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over debutants Dominican Republic before defeating Italy who were favourites to win before the game.
Second half goals from Salim Fago and Jude Sunday made it back-to-back wins for the team.
The Eagles will end their group stage campaign with a game against Brazil on Saturday, May 27. Brazil lost their opener against Italy.
Meanwhile, Group B’s other game would see Brazil take on Dominican Republic later on Wednesday.
