Racial Abuse: Valencia fined, given partial stadium closure for five games

Spanish La Liga team, Valencia have been heavily fined and given a five-match partial stadium closure as punishment for racially abusing Vinicius Junior.

During Valencia’s La Liga game against Real Madrid on Sunday, fans abused the Brazilian so much so that the game was paused in the second half as Vinicius reported to the referee.

The 22-year-old has been victim to racial abuse a number of times this season, but this time, the football world has backed him up following his outburst after the game.

Valencia have been fined 45,000 euros and the club’s south stand will be closed for five matches, and the club has 10 working days to appeal.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also said Vinicius will not be suspended after being sent off in the 97th minute of the 1-0 defeat.

The RFEF said in a statement that the referee’s decision to dismiss Vinicius was due to him being “deprived of a decisive part of the facts”, adding that it was “impossible for him to properly assess what happened”.

Real Madrid will take on Real Vallecano on West night, with Vinicius being available for selection.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Real Madrid had reported the abuse towards Vinicius to the Spanish prosecutor’s office as a hate crime.

