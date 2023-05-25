Man Utd thrash Chelsea to seal Champions League qualification

Manchester United walloped Chelsea 4-1 in a Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday night to seal qualification for Champions League football.

Having played in the Europa League this season, the Red Devils have now been guaranteed a place in the top table of European club football.

Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the victory over struggling Chelsea.

Joao Felix had a bright moment for Chelsea in the last minutes, but it was another horrible day for the Blues, who have won just a game in about 10 outings in all competitions.

With the win, United seal their place in fourth spot, behind Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester City in that order.

The Erik ten Hag side have already won the Carabao Cup trophy, and now with the Champions League qualification in the bag. They are in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

