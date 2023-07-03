Don’t ‘Japa’, Makinde counsels youths against seeking greener pastures abroad

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, on Sunday, advised Nigerian youngsters, particularly those in his home state, to take advantage of the chances his administration has provided by contributing and reaping the benefits rather than leaving the country in quest of fictitious greener pastures abroad.

The Ibadan Inland Dry Port, the College of Agriculture and Renewable Energy, Iseyin, a campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, the Engineer Lere Adigun Housing Estate, Basorun, and the Ibadan Circular Road were among the ongoing projects Makinde was inspecting when he made this recommendation.

Makinde said, “We have many opportunities around here, especially for our young folks. They should not japa because if they are hard-working, they can contribute and get their rewards. So, I will say we are creating opportunities across the spectrum and people are paying attention to what we are doing.”

On the status of the projects, the governor said, “I will say so far, so good, there is still a lot of work to be done but we are making good progress.

“You have seen it as well. We were on that campus (LAUTECH Campus, Iseyin) before the election and we have seen between then and now that a lot of progress has been made. And even here (Ibadan Circular Road), we have interested investors coming around to say, ‘Look, what exactly are we projecting in terms of the opportunities in the state?’”

Makinde said the change of government at the federal level was positive for the Inland Dry Port project.

He said, “We have a new administration at the federal level that understands what it is to develop the economic value chain. So, I think we will even cooperate more with the Federal Government and that project will come on stream quicker than we were expecting.”

