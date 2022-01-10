DSS did not invite Kukah over anti-Buhari comments –Spokesperson

The Spokesperson to the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, Reverend Christopher Omotosho has denied a report making the rounds that the cleric was invited by the Department of State Service (DSS) over his criticism of President Muhammadu Buahri.

Kukah was reported to have been invited by the DSS for criticizing the President over the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

In his Christmas Day message, Kukah had criticised President Buhari and other Northern leaders over rising cases of kidnapping and killing in the region.

READ ALSO: Again, Kukah flays Buhari on nepotism, serial killings

Last weekend, the media space was awash with reports that the Bishop had been invited by the DSS, attracting outcries from Civil Society Organisations and Religious leaders alike.

Omotosho, while giving an update on the reported invitation, described it as untrue and encouraged members of the public to ignore it.

“The news that the Bishop was summoned for questioning by the DSS regarding his Christmas message cannot be true because the Bishop is yet to receive either call or mail from the DSS,” he said.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now